Claims we are behind secessionists attacks flat out untruths - Govt

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister has described assertions that the government was behind attacks by members of Western Togoland secessionists as the figments of people’s imagination.



Addressing a press conference, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described these allegations as ‘flat out untruths.’



The members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) secessionists, attacked some police stations and block roads in the region claiming they were celebrating their independence.



Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi reacting to the issue said “we are dealing with a situation which potentially has the involvement of state actors.”



“We don’t want to believe that there are any political groups behind it. There are those who you have heard suggest that it appears there are some political groups behind what is going on. We don’t even want to go that route,” he said.



But the Minister said the government has not taken sides as they are dealing with it in strict accordance with the law.



“The necessary maintenance of security especially at these installations to ensure that the threat to the state is dealt, with will be maintained. That one you can be rest assured. But we will not cut our nose to spite our face,” the Information Minister said.



Meanwhile, he has also disputed claims that there was an intelligence failure saying: “I can tell you as a matter of fact that there was no intelligence failure”



“Indeed, the direst aspect of what the intelligence suggested these persons wanted to do was contained by the security agencies. To the effect that they had intentions to, for example, blow up and burn the whole market, attack sensitive installations like the Akosombo dam, Akuse dam, and the Adomi Bridge, the first response was to ensure that these installations were secured,” he said.





