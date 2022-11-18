Claims Gabby 'coached' a smart man like me insulting, atrocious — KT Hammond

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Co-Chairman of the Committee investigating a vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Kobina Tahir Hammond has denied being “coached” by Counsel for Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, saying such claims are “unfair, atrocious and insulting” of his intelligence.



According to the Co-chair, he has been a victim of serial misreportage including the one that suggested “someone in the public gallery was in a position to influence my questioning and thinking on the day, to say the least is atrocious, unfair. It is patronizing.. it’s insulting my intelligence,” he said during the opening of the Second Day of sitting.



During Day 2 of the Hearing, Thursday 17th November 2022 covered by MyNewsGh.com, K.T Hammond cautioned his critics, saying “I am capable of independent thinking and intelligent articulation”.



He also cautioned the media about negative reportage without factual basis.



“Those of you from the press, it is good that you disseminate information and you let the world know what is happening. You have a serious responsibility to present matters as they are. Skewing matter won’t help anybody. Sometimes it is incumbent upon you to quote the language of the speaker right” he warned.



Gabby’s alleged signal going viral



During the first session of the hearing, MPs from the minority caucus of the House, including the Minority leader Haruna Iddrissu, Cassiel Ato Forson presented their evidence against Ofori-Atta, represented by his counsel Gabby Otchere-Darko.



In the course of the hearing, the finance minister’s lawyer, Gabby was captured signalling gestures in the direction of Co-chair KT Hammond.



Gabby after typing and sending a message was seen raising his phone slightly and playfully and gesturing towards KT Hammond.



Gabby upon appearing to get the attention of KT Hammond tapped the back of his phone thrice with his finger without saying a word, appearing to signal him to check his phone.



KT Hammond’s body langauge suggested he had seen and understood the signals from Gabby Otchere-Darko.



The movement of the Parliament camera covering the event captured every activity between the two. The video later went viral after close of proceedings between.



However, KT Hammond was not pleased about the reportage from the incident which suggested Gabby was coaching him.



Phone switched off



K.T Hammond explained that his phone was switched during the proceedings and there was no way he could even be communicated to.



He said he turned it on during a particular discussion in which he remembered someone from the US had sent him something about the subject of the Bonds, which he made made open his phone to make reference.



“For somebody to think someone in the public gallery was in a position to influence my questioning and thinking on the day, to say the least is atrocious, unfair. It is patronizing. It’s insulting my intelligence.



“If you recall, just when it all started, I switched off my phones. But a matter came up for which I had a good recollection of it so I open my phone ” he explained