Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: GNA

Civil Engineer granted bail over fraud

The Nkawie Circuit court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with three sureties, to a Civil Engineer for defrauding a pastor and some members of his congregation at Abuakwa.



Nicholas Turkson, 42 was said to have succeeded in collecting GH¢25, 000.00 from his victims to help him retrieve some gold and cars his late mother had left for him in Accra, but never returned.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on October 29, this year.



Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that the complainants, Isaac Gyamfi, a mason and Juliana Achiaa, an evangelist, were members of the Global Rock Baptist Church at Abuakwa, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.



He said somewhere in 2019, Turkson approached the complainants and their Pastor, Samuel Agyeman for spiritual and financial assistance to help retrieve some gold and a car his late mother had left for him in Accra.



The prosecutor said based on the assurances given by the accused, Gyamfi offered him GHC 19,000.00, while Achiaa gave him GHC 6,000.00.



Inspector Nyame said after collecting the money the accused went into hiding.



He said after several attempts by the complainants to retrieve their monies failed, a report was made to the Abuakwa police, who arrested the accused upon a tip-off.



Inspector Nyame said in his caution statement, the accused denied the charges but after investigations, the police charged and brought him before the court.





