Cindy Mezziah Ministries promises more support for less-privileged Ghanaians

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cindy Mezziah, the Chief Executive Officer of Cindy Mezziah Ministries has disclosed that her outfit will continue to support the less-privileged in the Ghanaian society.



In an interview on the sidelines of a donation made her foundation to female inmates of the Nsawam Prisons, the ace gospel artiste expressed her interest in contributing to not just the spiritual growth but the physical being as well.



She explained that the Bible enjoins Christians in privileged positions to extend benevolence to the needy in society and that her foundation will not renege on its resolve to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaian.



She also appealed to Ghanaians to show kindness and generosity to one as other as espoused by the Bible.



“Cindy Mezziah is not only touching lives spiritually but also physically. It has always been my desire to a blessing to the poor and needy in society and also serve us an instrument of hope to the women.



“We pray for God’s grace to abound so that this becomes a lasting project. We pray this become an annual project. With support from our donors and partners, we will make this an annual project not only for people in prisons but people in communities.



“It’s never too late to help and be a blessing to someone. It is my prayer that God touches their heart”, she said.



The donation which was in collaboration with Marvic Global Foundation saw items such as 50 bags of sachet water, 18 boxes of sanitary pads, and 70 packs of soft drinks, amongst others being donated to the female ward at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison



The items which are to help alleviate the burdens of the female prisoners are estimated to cost GHC15,000.







