Churchill S.K Agumenu's family pays courtesy call on John Mahama

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: ernest b., contributor

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama on Monday 26 April 2021 received a delegation from the Anlo State and the Ave-Tagba Traditional area to formally inform him of the demise of the late Mr. Churchill Simon Kwabla Agumenu, a veteran member of the National Democratic Congress.



The late C.S.K Agumenu who is the father of Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu was an astute Educationist, a Cadre of the PNDC, Secretary and Adviser to the Ave-Tagba Traditional Area. Mr Agumenu was a highly respected man of integrity and a source of wisdom to many beyond the region. He was the family head of the Agumenu family.



President Mahama in his remarks expressed his warm and sincere condolences to the Chiefs and the bereaved family especially Dr. Donald Agumenu whom he consoled for losing his political godfather, Chairman Rawlings and his biological father is a short space of time.



President Mahama further extolled the record of the late C.S.K Agumenu for his services to the PNDC/NDC and the nation at large.



President Mahama expressed his readiness to ensure his outfit and that of the party leadership are well represented to give a befitting farewell to the late C.S.K Agumenu during the funeral service slated for Saturday 22nd May 2021, at Ave-Hevi in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.



