Churches to campaign for politicians with proven moral standards

Churches in Ghana have resolved to intentionally identify, promote, and strategically support political actors who have proven moral standards at all levels of the political space.



It is part of plans of the church to use a well – coordinated and strategic approach to encourage Christians with high moral integrity to participate in politics at all levels of governance in the country.



This is relative to the broader agenda of the church to influence sound morality in national development.



The Church pledged commitment to “champion the inclusion of morality at all levels of our educational structure.In this regard, they recommended that the STEM flagship Program should be expanded to include Morality; thus, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Morality (STEMM)”.



These were contained in a communique issued by Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye ,President, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) who also doubles as Chairman of The Church of Pentecost on September 22,2023 at the end of the 2023 All Ministers Annual Conference (2nd Edition) held at Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa Fetteh.



In recognition of the critical role of the Church in the development agenda of the nation, the conference was held under the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development:The Role of The Church”.



Over two thousand (2000) Reverend Ministers and Christian Leaders drawn from the various Christian Ecumenical Councils and representing the broadest spectrum of the Church in Ghana (Protestant, Catholic, Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches as well as Para-Church Organizations), participated under the auspices of The Church of Pentecost (CoP) as one of the follow-ups to the National Development Conference, held from July 26 to 27, 2023 under the theme, ‘Moral Vision and National Development’.



Among the recommendations after the conference was also for the Church to invest in building the capacity of Christlike and morally sound media personnel and provide the needed logistics with an intentional agenda to provide ethical and quality content in order to set the pace for media discourse and agenda setting.



The All-Ministers Conference, among other things also highlighted that the Church, as the salt of the earth and light of the world, should positively affect society,that is, members of the Church must be the best in everything” best husbands, best wives, best parents, best teachers, best businessmen, best politicians, among others”.



“That charisma must be authenticated by character. That as a reflection of the majority representation of Christians in the country, biblical integrity must be a hallmark in all spheres of national life.



“That effective evangelism, discipleship and the cell group system must be consciously used as tools for sustainable church growth and raising and populating the nation with Christlike persons.That the presence and lifestyle of the Christian should be a witness of Christ and minister in the marketplace”.



Participants of the conference committed that” as a complement to the laws of the state, the Church should embrace, teach, and practice the “great commandment”-faith and love as the antidote to the corruption canker confronting the nation.That the Church needs to ensure the integration of faith formation, formal education, and service in the educational system to produce Christlike and morally sound citizens for national development”



Finally, the conference called on Christians to “consciously use their homes to raise national transformers, as the Christian home remains the potent force for cultural transformation, social cohesion, and economic, political and spiritual development.”