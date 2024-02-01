Church Elder allegedly sets ablaze niece’s room at Ekumfi Ekrawful

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Church Elder of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Ekumfi Ekrawful has gone into hiding after allegedly setting ablaze his niece’s room.



The suspect, Elder Arhin is reported to have a prolonged issue with his niece, which even the Chief of the area has tried several times to resolve but has been unsuccessful.



He’s said to get angry anytime he sees the victim talking with a man, and he's not on talking terms with the victim even though they stay in the same house.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the victim, Rebecca Arhin, she said she went out on Tuesday around 9:30 PM and on returning home saw that there is a smoke coming from her room so she quickly rushed inside only for her to realize that her room is on fire which ddestroyed items including Fan, Television, Fridge, chairs.





She called for help and got support from others to douse the fire.



According to some Eyewitnesses, the suspect earlier on prevented them from quenching the fire when it started.



They said, while calling for people to help quench the fire, the Church Elder quietly packed his things and went out and has not been seen this then.



Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Ekumfi Ekrawful Electoral Area, Zachariah Quansah appealed to the general public to support the victim with the little they have because all her belongings have been burnt completely.



He said, a report has been made to the police for an investigation and a manhunt lauched to arrest the suspect.