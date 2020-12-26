General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

Christians urged to examine their lives

Reverend Dr Lazarus Akaburi, Head Pastor of Redemption Assemblies of Church

Reverend Dr Lazarus Akaburi, the Head Pastor of Redemption Assemblies of Church in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, has called on Christians to examine their lives and ensure they live up to God's standard.



He said the birth of Christ should bring spiritual renewal and transformation to the life of every Christian.



Reverend Akaburi made the call during his sermon to congregants on Christmas Eve.



Preaching from Isaiah 7:14, he said Christ's birth was sinless and brought redemption as well as everlasting life to the world.



To this end, he cautioned Christians not to take their salvation for granted but to constantly give reverence to God through Jesus.



The Head Pastor urged the people to believe in Jesus Christ, and let the teachings of their faith reflected in their lives.



Reverend Akaburi called on the political leaders in the country to seek counsel from the word of God, saying “A nation that acknowledges God is a prosperous nation”.



He charged Ghanaians to reflect soberly to appreciate God for preserving Ghana from several atrocities including COVID-19 pandemic.

