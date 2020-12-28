General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Christians should train themselves to identify false prophets- Man of God

Head Pastor of Prayer Palace international, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Head Pastor of Prayer Palace international, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has advised Christians to train themselves in order not to fall victim to false prophets.



The man of God believes the reason the number of fake prophets in the country is on a high is because, “Christians have given these false prophets the chance to mislead them”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii show, he said, “Our problem isn’t about the prophets. It is about the people who receive every word they say”.



Prophet Emmanuel Adjei also added, “Another issue we have is that, we have condoned them and accepted their existence for long. And this has made it hard for us to ignore them. But, we should always remember that, a magnet, as powerful as it is, can never attract wood”.



According to him, if every Christian trains himself or herself to differentiate between a true and fake prophet, then, “we’ll have few or no false prophets in the country misleading people with their fake prophesies”.



He urged Christians to be vigilant so they do not fall victim to these fake prophets and their prophecies.

