Christians now performing ablution like Muslims because they can’t afford t-rolls – Asani Tano

Yaw Asani Tano, the National Organiser of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has berated the government over the increasing cost of living in the country.



According to him, the cost of producing goods and services in the country has become so high that manufacturers have no choice but to increase the prices of the items they sell to ordinary citizens.



Speaking in a UTV interview on Tuesday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Asani Tano said that he is particularly saddened by the increase in the prices of toilet rolls (t-rolls), which has forced many Christians to join their Muslim counterparts in performing ablutions any time they visit the toilet.



“I don’t hate the government; I’m speaking to the realities on the ground. Most of the companies under the One District, One Factory programme are manufacturing tissues so how is it that tissues are expensive now and we can’t afford them?



“To be very honest with you, most Christians are now doing ablution just as Muslims do after easing themselves. We are all doing ablution now, just because we can’t afford toilet rolls.



“I’m telling you for a fact, I’m an example… God is my witness, The cost of production in Ghana has become unbearable,” he said in Twi.



Watch the interview below:





Christians now performing ablution due to high cost of Toilet Rolls - Yaw Asani Tano#AdekyeNsroma pic.twitter.com/O6nBW1ujon — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 21, 2023

