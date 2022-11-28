Christians must rise up to fight Ghana's endemic corruption - GCCI Chairman-elect

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman-elect of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, has charged all citizens particularly Christians to stand up and lead the fight against corruption.



He explained that there is a huge responsibility on the body of Christ because it forms the larger population of the country and therefore requires Christians take the forefront in this fight, as it will have a rippling effect across the nation.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the commissioning service of the church’s pastors in Accra on Sunday, November 27, 2022, Apostle Samuel Ansah stressed that the religious institutions must begin to walk in its function of living lives worth emulating.



He added that there is the need for Christians to work hard towards the fight against corruption, which he described as endemic.



“Our function is to pray, and our function is to lead the kind of life that will ensure that we come out because there is a lot of talk about corruption; it’s not just a talk – it is something that as you go through this nation, you go through schools, you go through institutions, the universities, the ministries, everything we have, you find out that corruption is endemic and to some extent, it will become a pandemic,” he said.



Apostle Samuel Ansah added that if indeed Ghana’s population is composed of more Christians than other religious faiths, then it behooves on the church to emulate traits that are synonymous with its teachings.



“Everybody is worried because once there is corruption, our visions and dreams as a nation become compromised and we are not able to succeed. Therefore, as Christians, it is important that our lives shine. We should be first and foremost against corruption. Our lifestyles, our functions in offices, in institutions, in the structures of this nation should be corruption-free.



“And gradually, if we are 71%, then if we begin to function well and our lives begin to shine well, within a short time, you’ll find that this country will change for the better; our economic woes will dwindle, and this nation will begin to function and be successful,” he added.



In all, there were 51 permanent elders of the church inducted into the church, with seven (7) reverend ministers ordained as well.



The newly-elected executives are: Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, Chairman; Apostle Richard K. Adanu, First Vice Chairman in-charge of Missions; Rev Moses Pinkrah, Second Vice Chairman in-charge of Finance and Administration; Rev Samuel Arthur, Director of Evangelism;



Others include; Rev Emmanuel Oppong, Director of Ministries; Rev Charles Samerset Adanunyo Director of Church Life; Rev Stephen Toku Cato, Director of Finance; and Rev Alex Obeng Oguamena, Director of Personnel.











AE/MA