Christian Kwaku Boakye Aidoo to contest for Communications Officer position as AUCC heads to the polls on Friday

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: GNA

Mr. Christian Kwaku Boakye Aidoo, a third-year Development Communication student is vying for the position of Communications Head in this year’s African University College of Communications SRC elections.



The Communications Student, having gained experience in the field over the years, comes with competence and commitment as his pillar with over a decade experience in the field.



He would compete for the position with Mr.Isaac Tetteh Nennebi.



Mr. Boakye Aidoo speaking in an interview said he believes in a strong SRC that puts the interest of the student populace in high esteem.



According to him, among all the life skills available to humans, communication is the most empowering when working as a team.



He noted that when voted into power as Communications Officer, he would help strengthen the communication department of the school and also bring on board some opportunities which would be beneficial to students.



The African University College of Communications would head to the polls on Friday 3rd November,2023.