Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: GNA

Christian Council educates members on voter rights and responsibilities

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has held a seminar to educate its members and political party representatives in the Northern Region on voter rights and responsibilities.



The seminar was held to complement the government's efforts in educating citizens on the need to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, especially as the December 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections approaches.



Representatives of the two major political parties present, the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, expressed their commitment to ensure free, fair and peaceful election in the Region.



The event formed part of the CCG's Voter Education and Election Monitoring Project with funding from Bread for the World, a non-partisan, Christian advocacy organisation based in Germany for the effective socio-economic and political development of the nation.



Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of the CCG, said the Project periodically selected its representatives to assist in monitoring election processes and engage with institutions such as the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civic Education and the security services on some of the issues identified during and after elections.



He urged all citizens of voting age to register for their voter identification cards and go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise on December 7, adding that this would help strengthen the country’s democracy.



"We must vote in a peaceful, cordial and civilised manner. Election is a contest and not war" Rev. Fayose added.



He urged observers to be vigilant and report issues identified to the right authorities including the polling station officers and security agencies for redress.



Representatives from the Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian, and Zion churches among others were present at the seminar.





