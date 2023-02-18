Christian Atsu's elder brother, twin sister present when body was recovered

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu were on site when the body of their brother which was trapped under the rubble of his apartment after the earthquake that struck south-central Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, was recovered Saturday morning.



This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the statement read.



The ministry also added that the Ghana Embassy of Türkiye is working hand-in-hand with the Government of Türkiye to transport Christian Atsu’s body to Ghana for burial.



“The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.”



The statement further extended government’s deepest condolences to the widow and family of the footballer



Read the full statement below:



