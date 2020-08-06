General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Christ the King Soup Kitchen thanks Bawumia for generous Sallah gift

Dr. Bawumia has been a friend of the Christ the King Soup Kitchen

The Christ the King Soup Kitchen have extended a warm appreciation to Vice President Dr. Bawumia for remembering them during the recent Eid ul Adha celebration.



Dr. Bawumia has been a friend of the Christ the King Soup Kitchen and on the Muslim festival of sacrifice, the Vice President again remembered his less privileged friends and put smiles on their faces.



He presented bags of rice and a bull to Christ the King as his Sallah gift to them aid their support for street children.



Receiving the items from Ahmmed Abdulai, who presented them on behalf of the Vice President, Rev. Father Andrews Campbell, Parish Priest of Christ the King Church and founder of the Soup Kitchen, expressed gratitude to the Dr. Bawumia for his regular donations.



“On behalf of Christ the King Soup Kitchen, I will like to say a big thank you to His Excellency the Vice President for thinking of us at this time. He has given us these bags of rice and a big bull to go with it; we want to say how grateful we are,” Father Campbell said.



As he commended Dr. Bawumia for his Sallah gesture, Father Campbell also revealed that the Vice President recently sent them 400 bags of rice during the Coronavirus lockdown, and he said a number of people and leprosariums benefitted.



Father Campbell said generous donations such as the Vice President’s help Christ the King to feed huge number of poor people who troop to the Christ the King Soup kitchen for food.



“Everyday, 200 young people, street children come here for food. We take care of about 200 people everyday and we need assistance to be able to keep this everyday,” said Father Campbell.



“We are very grateful to His Excellency for the way he thinks about us and considers us.”



Father Campbell said apart from feeding the children, the objective is also to get a number of street children off the streets by sending them back to school and also offering them vocational training.



He therefore, appealed for support to enable them achieve these objectives.



The Christ the King Soup Kitchen is an initiative of Rev. Father Andrew Cambell. With support from the Church, the program feeds and helps the less privileged, especially street children.



It also provides skills training to help them earn a living, find their feet and move away from the streets into permanent accommodation and livelihood.



Vice President Bawumia has over the years been a regular donor of food items and other forms of support to the Christ the King Soup Kitchen.

