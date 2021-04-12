Choosing Ghana as your HQ 'excellent' - Akufo Addo to Twitter

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Class FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the choice of Ghana as headquarters for Twitter’s Africa operations as “excellent news”.



Nana Akufo-Addo noted that “this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.”



According to him, “these are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana.”



The President said these in a tweet in reaction to Twitter’s announcement that it intends establishing its headquarters in Ghana.



Making the announcement on its website, Twitter said its mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for them to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.



“To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world.



“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent,” the statement said.



Twitter said it is looking for specialists to join several teams including product, design, engineering, marketing, and communications.



Explaining why the company chose Ghana as its destination, Twitter noted “as a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.



“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”



Twitter said when it enters a new market, it works hard to ensure that it is not just investing in the talent that it hires, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.



