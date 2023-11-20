Choose the next vice president from the Bono Region - Queen mother of Sunyani pleads with Mahama

Regional News of Monday, 20 November 2023

The queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Dua Sika Asor Brayie II, has called on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to choose his running mate for the 2024 election from the Bono Region.



Addressing a gathering in a video, shared by UTV, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Nana Sika Asor Brayie II said that it is the turn of the Bono Region to have a vice president.



She said that vice presidents of Ghana have always been picked from other regions except the Bono Region.



“Bono is on his (Mahama’s) heart because his wife is from this place, his chairman is also from this here; in fact, all the strong people behind him are from Bono. So, if we support him well, we are going to make progress in our development.



“… we have had vice presidents from different parts of the country… I want to plead with my father (Mahama) that his time around he should choose one (a vice president) from our region, Bono,” she said.



He urged the people of the Bono Region to vote ‘wisely’ and vote for someone who has the Bono Region at heart and would help transform the region.



The queen mother said that the presidential candidate of the NDC, Mahama, is a very humble person.



She went on to describe an encounter with the former president when she became queen mother which leader to most of the people who were with her, including members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying they have had “a change of heart”.



