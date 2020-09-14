Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Chirano Gold Mines

Chirano Mines donates maths sets to all 7,000 BECE candidates in its catchment area

GES officials taking receipt of the maths sets

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commended Chirano Gold Mines Limited for the Mine’s commitment to improving on the quality of education of communities in the catchment area.



The Service says Chirano has exhibited exceptional support in the form of infrastructure provision, free tuition, provision of stationery among others, to encourage teaching and learning in localities.



According to the Head of Human Resources, GES, Sefwi Wiawso, Mercy Danso Amoah, Chirano Mines has positioned itself as a major stakeholder in educational development in the district with the construction of nine (9) schools, five ICT centers, teacher bungalows and science laboratories.



Mrs. Danso Amoah Was speaking after Chirano Gold Mines donated mathematical sets to candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and Sefwi Wiawso Municipalities.



The Mine provided seven thousand (7,000) mathematical sets to all BECE candidates in the two Municipalities



Presenting the items, Human Resource and Community Relations Manager of Chirano Gold Mines, Thomas Nyarko-Danquah said the Mine prioritizes investment in education and firmly believes one of the tools to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of residents in the catchment area, is the provision of quality education.



He is hopeful that the provision the mathematical sets and other support provided to the candidates throughout their 3-year JHS education will inspire and motivate them to be successful in the BECE.







A teacher at Etwebo JHS Daniel Mensah, one of the beneficiary schools said the provision of the mathematical sets has lifted a burden off many parents who are unable to afford stationery for their wards. He noted some parents struggled to provide even pens for their wards. “It is not that I want to disgrace anyone, but some of these students come from very poor homes, there are many instances where we the teacher have had to by mathematical sets for the students without own money before they are able to write the BECE”, he said.



Earlier in the week, Chirano Gold Mines organized a mentorship session for the BECE candidates. About 400 candidates from the immediate catchment area and divided into groups and mentored by employees who hail from their communities.



Deputy Director in Charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, GES, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Obeng Nyamekye, said the program was a major boost to the morale of the candidates. Speaking to successful people in the Mine, who had humble beginnings from their own communities, taught them that no matter how little they have started, they can succeed by taking their education seriously to progress in life.

