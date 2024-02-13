Chinese national serving jail term at Nsawam Prison escapes from Korle-Bu hospital

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Chinese national serving a one-year jail term for theft at the Nsawam Prison has reportedly escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, according to a graphiconline.com report.



Wang Xiao is reported to have purportedly feigned illness, prompting prison authorities to transport him to the hospital for medical attention.



However, during his time at the hospital, Xiao eluded the accompanying prison officers and escaped, the Graphic Online report added.



The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



The Ghana Prisons Service has officially confirmed the escape, with DSP Irene Pokuah Wiredu, Head of Media Relations, stating that a wanted person notice has been issued, seeking public assistance in locating and re-arresting Wang Xiao.



The inmate, originally apprehended in Tema, underwent a court trial for theft and was serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison. Furthermore, reports indicate that Wang Xiao is facing additional charges in a separate case.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



