Chinese man arrested in Kumasi suspected to be Aisha Huang’s son

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security agencies including personnel of the Security Council Secretariat and the Ghana Immigration Service have reportedly arrested a man suspected to be the son of Chinese illegal mining kingpin, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang



The young man, identified as Huang Lei, according to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, was arrested in Kumasi following a tip off that some Chinese nationals were living in the area despite the expiration of their permit.



The arrest was effected on Wednesday, September 2, 2022, at Ahodwo, a suburb of the Ashanti Regional Capital.



Another Chinese national identified as Huang Hiahua was also arrested during the operation.



The two, according to the report, have respectively been charged in an Accra High Court for trial.



Per the details of the charge sheet filed before the registry of the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, the state has pressed one count of continuing to remain in Ghana after the expiration of permit contrary to Section 20(1) and 52(1)(D) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) against Huang Lei and another count of possessing an ammunition.



According to court documents, the arresting officers retrieved among other things, eight packs of Eley shot gun cartridges containing about two 250 pieces of ammunition from Huang Lei who was not able to provide a valid licence for the weapons.



“Also found and arrested at the same residence were one Jian Li Hau, who is said to be the girlfriend of the first accused person, Huang Lei, and one Ruixia Huang also known as En Huang or Aisha Huang, who is believed to be the mother of the first accused person, Huang Lei. Ruixia Huang, was in December 2018, repatriated from Ghana on the directive of the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, which directive is still in force,” the documents explain.



Court documents further indicate that the arresting team retrieved Huang Lei’s, Chinese passport with a permit issued by the Director of Immigration, which authorised him to remain in Ghana until January 5, 2022.



The accused person upon his arrest and interrogation is said to have admitted he did not have a valid permit to remain in Ghana.



“A search conducted in the room of the first accused person (Huang Lei) revealed among other things, eight (8) packs of Eley shotgun cartridges, containing about two hundred and fifty (250) pieces of ammunition. He was not able to provide a valid licence for them,” the documents disclosed.



Huang Hiahua, on the other hand, according to the documents filed in court had in his possession a Chinese passport bearing his name and affixed to the said passport is what appears to be a Republic of Ghana Residence Permit purportedly issued by the Director of Immigration for a one-year period with effect from May 26, 2022.



“However, investigations disclosed that the supposed permit was not issued by or with the consent or authority of the Ghana Immigration Service.”



