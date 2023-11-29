Children's rights are under attack - Young Visionary Leaders

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Founder and Executive Director of Young Visionary Leaders Ghana, Joseph Tettey Afangbe has called for attention to be given to the rights of children especially in Ghana.



In a keynote speech delivered by Joseph Tettey Afangbe at the Weija Methodist Basic School in the Weija Gbawe Municipality, marking World Children's Day, he highlighted the significance of November 20th, the date when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Right of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Right of the Child in 1989.



Since 1990, World Children's Day has also marked the anniversary of the adoption of both the Declaration and the Convention.



Afangbe turned the spotlight on Ghana's context, expressing concern that in many communities, children's rights, including the right to education, good health, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, freedom of speech, among others, are under attack.



He stressed on the importance of children's voices, stating that on World Children's Day, space should be created for children and young people to raise their concerns.



He further pointed out the need to prioritize children's rights and participation to build a better future for all.



The theme for this year, "For Every Child, Every Right: Promoting Child Development Through Play," was a focal point in Joseph Afangbe's speech.



He explained that learning through play is fundamental for children's development, helping them acquire physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and creative skills.



Advocating for incorporating play-based learning into homes and classrooms, he encouraged teachers, parents, and school authorities to cultivate this habit.



Joseph Afangbe also called on everyone to advocate, promote, and celebrate children's rights, translating dialogue into actions that will contribute to building a better world for children.



