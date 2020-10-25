Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Chiefs will be paid for their contributions – Asiedu Walker

play videoIndependent presidential candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate competing in this year’s polls, Kwame Asiedu Walker has hinted that paramount chiefs in the various regions will be adequately remunerated and involved in his government if he is elected as president.



According to him, the role of chiefs in Ghanaian communities has been overlooked by successive governments over the past years.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he highlighted the importance of chiefs in the development of the country.



“The independence of the chieftaincy must be honoured. However, in one of my policies I’ve made it clear that the chiefs must be involved in the development of their communities, they must be involved in the development of their regions,” he remarked.



Mr Walker also intends to make chiefs permanent members of all regional development planning boards across the country.



He noted, “I have said every Paramount Chief much participate and be a permanent member of the planning board of that region…after all the chiefs are the landowners so they must have some say in what is going on in their community.”



Adding that “We are going to make sure we highlight that; we’re going to involve them. They must be paid for their contributions.



Asiedu Walker was the only independent candidate amongst 12 presidential aspirants who were cleared by the Electoral Commission to compete in the upcoming December polls.









