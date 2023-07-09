Chiefs, residents threaten to invoke curses on DCE,MP and government over neglect

Regional News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



The chiefs and people at Twifo Bimpongso, Nsuakyiri, Kaina, Mantekrom and Odumase in the Twifo Atti-morkwa district of the central region have expressed their disappointment in their DCE, Hon Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi and the MP, Hon Theophilus David Vondee for neglecting them of social amenities.



They have, however, threatened to invoke curses on them if their needs are not provided to improve and better their lives.



The district of over 3,000 population suffers bad road network, and poor electricity connections among other affecting the standard of living of the people.



According to Nana Yaw Adobah I, the chief of Twifo Bimpongso who spoke on behalf of the chiefs, said since the birth of the above-mentioned communities, they have never seen electricity, good roads and good telecommunication network.



He noted that the only major occupation in the area was farming, yet they don't have a good road to transport their farm produce to the Twifo Praso market resulting to low sales



Again, the residents especially pregnant women and other sick people often die on the way due to the poor nature of the road when they are being transported to Twifo Praso district hospital for medical treatment.



In view of this, all the chiefs and their over 3,000 subjects have threatened to curse the DCE and the Mp for lack of such social amenities and to stop any political party from coming there to campaign in 2024.



Some of the disappointed residents in the area who spoke with Ghanaweb made it clear that their next line of voting will be dependent on the infrastructural development in the communities.



Meanwhile, the Assemblyman of Twifo Bimpong-Agya electoral area Hon. Augustine Quaicoo admitted that he had personally written letters upon letters to the Twifo Atti-morkwa district assembly about their electricity, roads and network situations but all to no avail.



He appealed to the government to come to their aid and give them their share of the national cake.



