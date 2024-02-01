Chiefs in Eastern Region slam NPP, reject 'breaking the 8' mantra

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Several chiefs in the Eastern Region have expressed dissatisfaction with the NPP government’s unfulfilled promises and have rejected the “Breaking the 8” campaign during John Mahama’s two-day tour in the region.



Nana Owiredu Agyarko, Chief of Ahomahomasu, dismissed the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” mantra and encouraged support for John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy promise.



The NPP’s “Breaking the 8” campaign aims to secure victory in the 2024 elections, defying the traditional eight-year change of government cycle in Ghana’s fourth republic.



Nana Owiredu Agyarko said: “The breaking the 8 mantra will never come off today nor tomorrow. We have poured libation against it; it will not happen.”



In a surprising turn, the Krontihene of the Anum traditional area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV, publicly apologizes to NDC’s John Mahama for campaigning against him in the 2016 general election.



He criticizes the deceptive nature of promises made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia regarding road infrastructure in the Akwamu area.



“A certain Chief in Akwamu endorsed President Mahama, claiming that all the chiefs in Anum support him. I went on the radio to debunk the claim that we all support him. I am that chief who did that but your Excellency, forgive me my sins,” he pleaded.



“I didn’t know His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was lying to me. He deceived us into voting for him. He consequently graded our road but the road is in its worst condition because they have abandoned it. They say it was not in the budget. We don’t need anything, we don’t need the toilet, water all that we are asking is our roads,” he added.



He mentioned Gyakiti, Agyena, Akwamufie, and Anum-Boso among other places as having deplorable roads which he pleaded President Mahama to fix if he comes to power in 2025.



Additionally, the Chief of Akyem Kukurantumi, with the Adontenhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, endorses John Dramani Mahama as an experienced candidate capable of restoring the economy and improving living standards.



He said Mahama has the track record in his favour, therefore, assured him of victory.



John Mahama assured the chiefs and their communities that the next NDC government will address deplorable roads in farming areas, revive the collapsing cocoa sector, reintroduce subsidized fertilizer, and focus on value addition to agricultural produce to maximize farmers’ incomes.



He said the 24-hour economy will provide jobs for the youth.



