Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Chiefs, MP 'clash' over dilapidated primary school in Pusiga

The dilapidated structure serving as a school

A dilapidated structure serving as the Zuabulga Primary School in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region is now a death trap, putting the lives of pupils in danger.



Stakeholders including chiefs and parents are now appealing to authorities to come to their aid to avoid an imminent shutdown of the school.



The structure, Dailymailgh.com understands has been in existence for well over two decades without any proper renovation.



Speaking in a phone interview with Dailymailgh.com, the chief of the area, Naba Akuom Ayaawin Abiesik, described the state of the school as “sad” and appealed for urgent help from authorities. The chief also used the opportunity to call on the local government among others to connect his town to the national grid.



Abiesik disclosed: “I was the PTA chairman at the time. So I mobilized the youth towards the putting up of the structure but as it stands now, the structure is nothing but a death trap. We are the only community without electricity. I am using your medium to appeal to duty bearers to consider extending electricity to us, we are indeed suffering”.



On his part, the current PTA chairman, Malik Awini, said all efforts to catch the eye of the powers that be have been on their blind side, appealing to non-governmental organisations to step in.



“We made several efforts just to get duty bearers come to our aid, but unsuccessful. The structure is too weak, and if schools reopen, our wards can’t use it”.



Adding his voice to the development, the assemblyman of the area Awande Mahmudu served notice pupils will not be allowed into the structure when schools reopen because “the risk is unimaginable”. According to him, successive governments have turned deaf ears to their plights despite the numerous promises.



When contacted, the MP for the area, Hajia Laadi Ayamba, stated the structure has since been abandoned, incurring the wrath of opinion leaders.



“That structure you see there academically houses class four to six pupils. I’m surprised at the posture of the Member of Parliament. This is heartless,” a spokesperson of the youth fumed.



All efforts to contact the District Chief Executive Zubeidu Abdulai proved futile.





