Chief threatens demonstration over lack of sea defense at Ekon

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Odikrow of Ekon, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana, Nana Kwame Edu Ababio ll has threatened a massive demonstration with his people over challenges posed to his community due to its lack of sea defense.



He said the community's sea defence woes have rendered thousands of residents displaced after over 200 houses were washed away recently by tidal waves.



The chief told the GhanaWeb in an interview at Ekon in the Cape Coast Metropolis.



Nana Kwame Edu Ababio elaborated that his community is currently on the suffering end after the construction of the Moree and Cape Coast sea defense, as sea waves from these areas have joined forces and found their way to Ekon, resulting in the collapse of many jobs.



The unfortunate situation has contributed in making fisherfolks in the community abandon Ekon for other communities in search of greener pastures, leaving the fishing community quiet as a cemetery on normal days.



Hence, he appealed on the government to come to the aid of his community with a sea defence as executed at neighboring communities, or else he and his people would hit the streets of Cape Coast with red scarfs in a demonstration sooner than later.



The Chief said letters and other messages have been delivered to the Assembly and Regional Coordinating Council but had yielded zero results.



Some residents in an interview expressed displeasure in the government for abandoning their community in terms of development.



They warned the Electoral Commission never to bother itself transporting ballot boxes to the area during the 2024 general election if the government fails to construct their sea defense for the community.



Abena Anamoah, a fishmonger recounted the hardship and suffering those along the coastal belts were going through.



She pleaded with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture to implement alternative livelihoods for fisherfolks to support them during these trying times.



"Our Minister is good and we believe she can help us, we are suffering and we need support from the government".