Chief of Banso accused of inciting youth against MD of Okoben Mining

General News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief of Banso in the Gwira Traditional Area in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Ette Akrade II, has been accused for inciting community violence against the government and Managing Director (MD) of Okoben Mining Mining Company Limited, Nana Okoben Amponsah for not bringing development to the Gwira Traditional Area.



Nana Ette Akrade II, who is still in active service as military officer has been spotted in a video allegedly inciting residents, particularly the youths during a public gathering held at Gwira on Saturday February 11, 2023 to ensure Nana Okoben Amponsah would not work on his mining concession at Dominase in Gwira.



He incited the residents to rise against Nana Okoben Amponsah and his followers anytime they spotted them on their mining concession since the Gwira Traditional Council banned the company from mining in the area.



In the video, Nana Ette Akrade II was heard challenging the residents that he would give GH¢ 50, 000.00 whoever provided licenses to show that Nana Okoben Amponsah has necessary legal licenses to mine gold on his concession in Gwira.



However, speaking to journalists, thousands of well-wishing residents in Gwira who were not support of the current attacks meted out to Nana Okoben Amponsah by Paramount Chief of Gwira, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, Chief of Gwira Banso, Nana Ette Akrade II and the Chief of Gwira Abelebu, Nana Dominle Mieza II stated that condoning hate speeches could affect the peace and tranquility in the area , adding that national security authorities must ensure Nana Ette Akrade II,faced the full wrath of the law.



"We expect the police and the courts to bring this Banso chief who an military officer to Justice very quickly to deter others who might be harboring similar violent thoughts in the Gwira. Because the Banso chief is still in active service as military officer so his actions can influence the youths to visit attack on Nana Okoben Amponsah and family members including his workers,” they added.



The residents and elders of the area called on the public to disregard any activity that sought to promote chaos, saying disturbanc­es and hatred negatively affected development and must not be discouraged at all levels.



They stressed said the laws of the country must act strongly when it comes to issues that have the tendency of marring the peace of the coun­try, especially with the case of Banso Chief to serve as a deterrent to others.



Touching on the illegal activities in the area, the elders accused Nana Ette Akrade II for allegedly working with the illegal small scale miners in his area of jurisdiction.



They accused the chief of collecting a total of GH¢1000 as Banso community living fee from each of the illegal small scale miners before he would allow them to operate mining activities in his community



According to the residents, the chief also charged the illegal small scale miners of 20% on the gold resources mined on his land.



The sources indicated that the chief employed the guns weirdly macho-men to guide the illegal small scale miners to operate illegally on the Banso land which polluted water bodies and environment.



They noted the hired macho-men numbering about twenty who go to the various minin sites of these illegal miners to collect the charges from miners for the chief.