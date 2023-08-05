Chief inflicted with cutlass wounds

Regional News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: Odiasempa Kofi Boadi

The Chief of Abansere, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono region, Nana Karima Mbangwah has been inflicted with cutlass wounds.



The incident occurred after the victim had intervened in an attack between the suspect and one other person at Abansere.



A local reporter, London B, during his reportage on the 'ATUMPAN' program told Odiasempa Kofi Boadi(the host) that the suspect, a farmer and an "alleged" mentally challenged person, attacked the Chief without any provocation.



Per the information gathered, he said the victim was heavily chased by the suspect when he realized that his life was in danger.



Unfortunately for him, the reporter added, the suspect attacked him.



The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the attack and has been discharged.



According to the reporter, the Police have asked the family of the suspect to seek medical care.