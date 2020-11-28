Regional News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Chief cries to government for support over 'neglected' flood victims

The heavy rains coupled with the spillage from the Bagre dam that led to the floods in the northern part of Ghana have left many scary memories in the minds of the affected families and communities. Lives and properties were heavily lost.



The difficulty in accessing market centres halted trade and commerce just as having access to essential services in the district capitals became a huge challenge.



Indeed, Wapuli, a predominantly farming community in the Saboba District was no exception.



The devastating effects of the floods on the lives of the people of Wapuli and its environs cannot be underestimated. It is, however, sad to note that most of the affected persons and families in Wapuli and its satellite communities have not received any relief and psychological support from government and local authorities since that period.



In an exclusive interview, the Overlord of Wapuli Traditional Area, Ubor Nakoja Batoen Timothy recounted the predicaments of his people triggered by the floods. He indicated that though the floods were no more, the affected persons were still traumatized and felt dejected by the neglect from government and its mandated agencies like the NADMO. “We cried out to NADMO and government for that matter but it appears our plea fell on death ears”, he lamented.



The Assembly Member for Wapuli Electoral Area, Mr. Zachariah Nighanimoan Sandow told this reporter that his appeals to several organizations did not yield the expected results. He was, however, grateful to the Basic Need, a non-profit organization, for their response to his call and donated some clothes to some of the affected victims.



Mr. Sandow appealed to individuals, NGOs, philanthropists and the government for more assistance.

