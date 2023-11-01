Chief Justice cuts sod for new GH¢25million multipurpose UG Law Complex

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Chief Justice of Ghana, has broken ground on a $25 million multipurpose building for the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL).



The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The CJ described the project as “visionary” during the ceremony.



According to her, once completed, the project will be able to compete with other highly regarded law schools worldwide.



“This project will showcase a world-class facility surpassing those available to many schools of Law around the globe.



It reflects the spirit of leadership and excellence that the University of Ghana and its School of Law had always been,” declared.



In her opinion, the new project represents the growth of UG and UGSoL over the years as the country’s premier university and law school.



“For 45 years, the University of Ghana Faculty of Law stood as the only Faculty of Law in the country.



During this period, it incubated and housed almost all the legal knowledge and infrastructure for the training and practice of law,” Justice Torkornoo said.



She added, “I am hopeful that the envisaged state-of-the-art facility will not only contribute significantly to legal education but will also act as the leadership beacon to all involved in the learning, administration, and implementation of law and justice”.



Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney-Genera, praised the UGSoL for its significant contribution to legal education in Ghana, highlighting the school’s introduction of Graduate Law programs for law graduates and other disciplines, thereby expanding their knowledge of the law.



“The University of Ghana School of Law is the mother faculty and sets the standard for all other faculties of Law in the country.



The school, therefore, deserves such a befitting edifice to carry on its good work,” he added.



The GHc25 million four-storey building project when completed will have a 1,500-seater auditorium, about 50 lecture rooms — ranging between a 1,000-seater to 16-seater rooms, two 750-seater moot courts, 100 offices, a 500-seater library, a gymnasium, clinic, cafeteria, baby bay, bookshop and a rooftop bar, among other amenities.