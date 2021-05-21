Chief Imam urges religious leaders to promote peace

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on religious leaders to ensure their utterances promote unity and sustain the enviable peace God has bestowed on the nation.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs in his honour by the Okuapeman Traditional Council at Akropong, Sheikh Sharubutu said religious leaders had an obligation to preach peace and love to maintain national unity.



"God has granted our country immense favours of peace and unity, and it is important for us all to thank Him by protecting this favour," Sheikh Sharubutu said.



"I want to urge all religious leaders, both Muslims and Christian leaders to guard their comments and ensure that they eschew inflammatory comments, which will jeopardise our peace."



"We are one people and God did not create us to fight among ourselves. When you speak to your brother, ensure that whatever comes out is peaceful. Ensure that whatever comes out unites and shows love."



The National Chief Imam was in Okuapeman to donate food items to the Akuapem School for the Deaf and Blind.



Prior to the presentation, he paid a courtesy call on the Okuapemanhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, at his Palace at Akropong.



Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for continuous peace in Okuapeman.



