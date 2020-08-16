General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Chief Imam hails assembly members for their role in Ghana’s democracy

According to the Chief Imam, Assembly Members play an important role in the country

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr.Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu has hailed assembly members in Ghana for their commitment and dedication towards the enhancement of local governance and participatory democracy.



According to the Chief Imam, Assembly Members are the fulcrum of decentralization therefore the importance of their roles cannot be underestimated.



The National Chief Imam said this when Interim Executives of Ghana Association of Elected Assembly Members (GAAM) paid a Courtesy call on him at his office to introduce the Association to him and seek his blessings. A citation was presented to the Chief Imam by the Association.



The National Chief Imam counselled the leadership of the newly established Association to be transparent and remain apolitical in championing the welfare of Assembly members and stimulating their constitutional mandate



The National President of Ghana Association of Elected Assembly Members (GAAM) Charles Adu Asinor commended the National Chief Imam for his exceptional leadership enhancing religious cohesion and national unity.



He said, the Association is not political but with objective of fostering better relationship with all major stakeholders in decentralization to improve effectiveness of local governance.



Speaking to the media, Charles Adu Asinor said the association welcomes any decision and policy intervention that will motivate and facilitate the work of Assembly members.



The Association has visited the office of former President John Dramani Mahama, President of National House of Chiefs -Togbe Afede, Waste Management companies- Zoomlion, Jekora Ventures among others.



The Association will climax the introductory visit at the Presidency where they will interact with President Akufo-Addo.

