General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: GNA

Chief Imam calls for calm during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Chief Imam of Ghana

The Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI) has called for calm and tolerance, as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha amidst COVID-19 pandemic, tomorrow, July 31.



A statement issued in Accra by Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, Director of Youth Development and Inter-faith Programmes, ONCI, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the country was not in normal times and that it demanded “a dose of sacrifice and compromise” during the celebration.



“Therefore, it requires everyone to spread the words of Peace, harmony, tolerance and avoid creating unnecessary tension,” it said.



The statement called on Muslims to observe the Eid-ul-Adha in moderation, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“The ONCI wishes to inform the public especially Muslims that the EC plans to continue with the ongoing Voter Registration exercise on the day of Eid-ul-Adha, July 31 2020,” and said Muslims could register for the voter ID card on the Eid-ul-Adha day.



“Indeed, the registration is a civic responsibility that can be discharged on any day within the schedule of the EC,” it said.





