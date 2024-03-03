Chef Faila's cook-a-thon fails

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

The attempt by Ghana's Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu, popularly known as Chef Faila, to set a new record for the longest cooking marathon in the Guinness Book of World Records has failed.



According to a press statement signed by Kafui Dey, coordinator for Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt, her effort fell short of meeting the guidelines set out by Guinness World Records.



"The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records. A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt," the statement dated Sunday, March 3, 2024, stated.



While expressing gratitude to individuals and brands who supported her attempt, the statement said Chef Faila remains undeterred and "committed to continuing to push boundaries in this culinary journey."



In her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon, Chef Faila started cooking on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and cooked for 227 hours non-stop, until January 10, 2024.



Chef Faila's cookathon attracted a lot of attention and support from the public, celebrities, and politicians, who visited her at the hotel and cheered her on. She cooked various dishes, mostly Ghanaian cuisine, and served them to the guests and the needy. She also promoted Ghanaian music and culture during the event.



