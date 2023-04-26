Check the current state of River Pra compared to 7 months ago

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state of River Pra has reportedly worsened than it was seven months ago (as of September 2022), according to checks conducted by GTV. The cause of this degradation has been attributed to small-scale illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, that have been ongoing in the area.



With evidence of two separate bottles posted containing water from the river from September 2022 and April 2023, a clear contrast can be seen between water fetched between the two periods from the Pra River. The water from seven months ago appears significantly clearer than the recent water, indicating that the pollution in the river has worsened over time.



It may be recalled that, In December 2022, the government deployed 87 river wardens to protect the country’s river bodies as part of the sustained efforts at fighting galamsey.



Prior to this deployment, a platoon of Naval personnel were sent on a mission to halt galamsey permanently on various water bodies.



However, the publication of this picture shows that the government’s efforts have proved futile.



This also comes amid a report compiled by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng on the galamsey activities in the country.



In the leaked report, originally presented to the Chief of Staff, Prof Frimpong-Boateng names senior government officials accused of active involvement in illegal mining.



The government has previously banned illegal mining on river bodies, but despite this, galamsey activities have persisted. This has had a devastating impact on the environment, with rivers becoming contaminated with chemicals and sediment.



The River Pra is an important water source for the people of Ghana, with many communities relying on it for drinking water, irrigation, and other purposes. The degradation of the river has therefore had a significant impact on the lives of those who depend on it.



Find the tweet below:





River Pra in bottles.



September 2022 (Left) vs April 2023 (Right)#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/yL9GNW6gHy — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) April 25, 2023

AM/SARA