General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Check out this photo of hairy Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo's hairy days as he participates in the Kume preko demonstration in '95

For many people, especially millennials and the generation before them, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will always be depicted or remembered as the president under the Fourth Republic with the cleanest shave.



But did you know that the 76-year-old leader of the governing New Patriotic Party used to have thick black hair?



A photograph taken in 1995 shows a younger Akufo-Addo with black hair at the forefront of a demonstration.



The protest, which has been tagged the biggest to have occurred in Ghana’s history at the Rawlings Park in Accra showed the president in the company of Dr Charles Wereko Brobbey, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, Dr Nayarko Tamakloe, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, Akoto Ampaw, Victor Newman, Kwaku Opoku, Napoleon Abdulai and was also joined by some 100,000 people.



What was termed as the high cost of living and particularly, the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on items, fuelled the demonstration against the then Rawlings administration.