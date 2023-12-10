Check out photos of the 'estate' Ablakwa relocated 300 dam spillage victims to

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ten weeks back, 1000s of people lost their places of residence and sources of their livelihoods when water spilt from the Akosombo and Kpong dams triggering a humanitarian crisis.



In temporal relocation efforts, schools in areas without flooding became makeshift homes for many families as the Member of Parliaments for the affected areas started immediate efforts to support families and in some cases communities.



One school in the North Tongu Constituency that became home to hundreds was the St. Kizito Senior High School located in Mepe.



On December 9, 2023, however, the school was emptied of its forced residents after some 300 persons who had been living in its classrooms and using its facilities were relocated to fully-furnished quarters built by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The MP stated that even though the fully furnished quarters was a temporary accommodation, it allowed for the school to be put to its original use and for the constituents to have a decent life till they got back their lives.



Hi post, dated December 9, 2023, also noted that residents won't pay any rent nor utility fees for the period they live in the place.



Below are some photos of the three-block residences that the MP formally handed over to residents for immediate use.



Artisans were putting some touches to parts of the mini-estate even as vehicles transported the tenants in.



See some photos below:









Read his full post below:



Tonight, some 300 beloved constituents of mine are going to bed in far better conditions than the congested classrooms they have been compelled to live in for the past 10 weeks.



Relocation day has been a great success.



God bless Construction Ambassadors of the First Sky Group for the building, our revered chiefs for the land, the MP’s office for furnishing and courtyard preparation.



As emphasized earlier, all occupants will not pay rent. The MP’s office shall also take care of all utilities (electricity and water bills) until my beloved displaced constituents are resettled in their permanent homes.



This Safe Alternative Housing Project provides another key advantage of ensuring that all displaced persons at Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School have now been relocated so that the school which almost collapsed would be saved. The stranded 800 first-year students can now report to school. Continuing students in 2nd and 3rd year can also prepare to resume after losing some 6 weeks.



My office will strongly support every effort to revive St. Kizito and offer special interventions to catch up with schools across the country.



I commend all our volunteers and partners who made this new beautiful housing project possible in just 7 weeks.



Now, let’s go make our second Safe Alternative Housing Project in Mepe another success.



In this together, rising together.



