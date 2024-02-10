Check out full list of staffers at Bawumia's office as at 2021

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

The issue of staffers in the office of the vice president has resurfaced following Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to reduce the number of ministerial appointments to 50.



In his maiden economic address as leader of the New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia indicated that, unlike President Akufo-Addo, he will reduce the number of ministers drastically.



This, he said, would lead to greater efficiency by cutting down waste and ensuring value for money in procurement. "The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP.



"This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,’’ he added.



The sincerity of his promise has been questioned by members of the National Democratic Congress who premise their disagreement on the number of staffers in his office as a vice president.



According to them, if Bawumia could operate with what they view to be a bloated staff list then he cannot be trusted to reduce the size of government.



On the Saturday, 10 February 2024 edition of TV3’s Key Issue program, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi threatened to release the full list of all 24 staffers at the vice president’s office.



The list, per GhanaWeb checks, was released by the office of the vice president in 2021 when he was accused of staffing his office with only persons who identify with his religious beliefs.



Below is the full list of staffers



1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President



2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President



3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team



4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit



5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson



6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah – Director, Liaison



7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations



8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol



9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications



10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security



11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport



12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser



13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser



14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser



15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications



16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)



17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver



18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration



19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration



20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu



22. Salam Mustapha – Director of Programmes



23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong – Technical Economic Adviser



24. Obour Kutando – Director of Special Projects







