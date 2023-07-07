Check Akufo-Addo's mental state before he declares war in Ghana - Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called for a medical examination of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is advocating for the President to be tested to be certain that he is mentally eligible to lead the people of Ghana considering his conduct in recent times.



Asiedu Nketia is of the view that something may be wrong medically with the President because he was heard condemning his own candidate at a durbar organized to solicit votes in the Assin North election.



“They should assess the President. We need to know the country is safe in his hands. For a President who is campaigning for his own candidate, condemns him and calls on the people to vote against him. This started in Odododiodo where he apologized.



The President also prejudged cases which are in court. If nothing is not done we will be sitting on a time bomb. A President declares war and with the current developments, this President can just declare war unknowingly. This is why I’m calling for a medical board to check the President of Ghana,” he said on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He acknowledged that the late President Mills had similar challenges but was quick to add that he accepted he wasn’t well, but the Akufo-Addo’s challenges of old age have become very persistent and something ought to be done about it.