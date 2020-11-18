General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Charlotte Osei leads ECOWAS team to clean Liberia’s voter register

Charlotte Osei is a former Chairperson of the EC

The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has arrived in Liberia as the leader of an ECOWAS Election and IT Experts to assist Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) in the cleaning of their voter roll in preparation for the upcoming Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and Bye Elections scheduled for 8th December 2020.



In a statement released by the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, the deployment of the team follows a formal request from H.E. George Manneh Weah, the President of the Republic of Liberia with approval from the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.



According to the statement, “The technical arm of the team has been in Liberia since 22nd October 2020 and has been working with the NEC Data Centre, as well as the UNDP Consultants attached to the Centre.”



Read the full statement



FORMER CHAIRPERSON OF GHANA ELECTIONS COMMISSION ARRIVES IN MONROVIA AS ECOWAS TEAM LEAD



Following the formal request from H.E. George Manneh Weah, the President of the Republic of Liberia, the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou approved the deployment of a team of Election and IT experts to assist the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia in the cleaning of the voter roll in preparation for the Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and Bye Elections scheduled to hold on 8th December 2020, the former Chairperson of Ghana Elections Commission Madam Charlotte Osei arrives Monrovia on 15th November 2020 to join the technical team that has been on the ground.



This deployment is also in keeping with the provisions of Article 14 of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance as well as Article 53(c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework and the Decision of the Authority of Heads of State to send timely pre-election missions to the Member States holding elections to ensure a credible and a free and fair electoral process.



The technical arm of the team has been in Liberia since 22nd October 2020 and has been working with the NEC Data Centre, as well as the UNDP Consultants attached to the Centre.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.