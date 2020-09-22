General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Charles Bissue bites MP’s hand; leaves him bleeding

Charles Bissue and MP for Tarkwa-Nsuem, George Mireku Duker

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Secretary for Western Region, Charles Bissue has allegedly inflicted multiple wounds on the hand of the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuem Constituency in the Western Region by biting.



According to MyNewsGh.com sources, the NPP Regional executives were meeting with all the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in the Region at Kingston Hotel in Takoradi when the incident happened.



It is gathered that there was a misunderstanding between the MP and the Regional party executive, but the latter in the raging confusion grabbed the MP’s hand and gave him multiple bites which left him bleeding profusely.



Sources indicated that the MP, George Mireku Duker and Charles have not been in good terms because the latter is supporting an independent candidate against the incumbent.



It is unclear what exactly triggered biting but party executives have been tight-lipped over the development as they refused to either confirm or deny if indeed this took place.



When MyNewsGh.com contacted Hon. George Mireku Duker, confirmed the incident and said he had visited the hospital for treatment but declined to give further details.



“I have gone to the hospital and received treatment and I am getting well,” he revealed



Sources indicate that after the barbaric act, Charles Bissue, stealthily left the scene.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.