Charity begins at home: Yammin slams Buwumia for advising Africans to combat 'impossibility mindset'

Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for advising Africans to break from the ‘shackles of impossibility mindset,’ stating that he is not fit to offer such advice as he has not done anything impossible under his administration.



According to Yammin, charity begins at home, and the Vice President has not accomplished anything significant in Ghana, making him unqualified to advise Africans on breaking from an impossibility mindset.



He accused the Vice President of neglecting the needs of Ghanaians and failing to fulfill his campaign promises.

“What has Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia done that qualifies him to advise people? Where is Ghana beyond aid? …now we are all struggling, sometimes we shouldn’t just talk with the aim that we want to talk just for people to know about us.



“Charity begins at home, what at all has Mahamudu Bawumia done in Ghana by turning impossibility into possibleity under his administration, that he thinks that he can give advice to the whole African continent? He is not the right person to give that advice because there is nothing to show that he has what it takes to advise the people in Africa,” he said.



Yammin's comments come after the Vice President delivered a speech at Harvard University, where he urged Africans to embrace an optimistic mindset and believe in their abilities to achieve greatness.



However, Yammin dismissed the Vice President's speech as mere political talk. He argued that the Vice President has not initiated any programs or policies that could be considered impossible or groundbreaking, making him unfit to offer advice on breaking free from limiting beliefs.







