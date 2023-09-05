Charger Group Limited presents Homowo hamper to Ga Mantse

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The Charger Group Limited paid a courtesy call on His Majesty King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council in Accra, Ghana on September 4, 2023,



The purpose of their visit according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Happy Man Bitters, and Black Legend Coffee was threefold, with the primary objective being to extend their congratulations for the successful and peaceful celebration of the recent Homowo festival.



The Charger Group Limited CEO, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, the parent company of renowned brands like Happy Man Bitters and Black Legend Coffee, seized the opportunity to present a generous hamper to the Ga Mantse. The hamper contained an impressive 20 cartons of their high-quality products among other unclosed items.



Emmanuel Bortey Borketey expressed the company's appreciation for the harmonious Homowo celebration and the warm reception they received during their visit.



Additionally, he conveyed their commitment to supporting the funeral arrangements of the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who passed away on December 26, 2022, after an incredible reign spanning nearly six decades (59 years). As a token of their solidarity, Charger Group Limited offered their products to be a part of the funeral arrangements.



Furthermore, Borketey unveiled an exciting development—the launch of their new product, the "Black Legend Coffin Gin." In this regard, they extended an invitation to the Ga Mantse to grace the occasion with his presence, highlighting the importance of his participation in the product launch.



In response to the Charger Group's gesture, His Majesty King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed his gratitude for the visit and the generous hamper. He commended the Group for their commitment to promoting unity and progress in the nation and encouraged them to continue their efforts.



The Chief Linguist, Okyeame Laryea, who received the hamper on behalf of the Ga Mantse, took the opportunity to test the products and confirmed their exceptional quality.