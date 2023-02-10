Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

The Diasporan King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, has offered alternative avenues of investment for persons engaged in drug trafficking in Africa.



Bemoaning the growing abuse of drugs by the youth, using very innovative, unsuspecting ways, and influenced by the thirst for drug traffickers to expand and make more wealth, the Igbo King said that there is a need for such persons to redirect their monies into other useful ventures.



According to him, the monies used by these persons, some of whom are politicians, can be channeled into agriculture and health.



Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu stressed that since people would always need to eat and stay healthy, such avenues should derive more benefits for such people than the proliferation of drugs, which eventually destroy the youth.



“Corrupt businessmen engage a lot in this, and some corrupt politicians all over the world also engage in all of these things, which is not good for us. So, I want to say we should rather use money that people are using to go into this trade to go into agriculture, to provide food so that we’ll have enough food for the world to eat.



“That money they want to use to go into drug trafficking that is destroying lives, they should use it to go into the educational sector, they should use that to go into the health sector so that our people will eat healthy, have good education, and also have good health and attend good hospitals,” he stressed.



Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu made this known when he addressed a press conference at his palace in Accra on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.



Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu further called on the world to redirect its attention to this growing menace, ensuring that it is addressed soon so that it does not become too late in being curbed.



“So, I stand here today, by the special Grace of God, as Eze Ndigbo Ghana, telling the entire world, that the world should think about this cancer that is eating up the generation. What is that cancer? The drug traffickers. I’ll urge the world to look into it so that our sons and daughters will be safe. If we destroy them now, who will be the leaders for tomorrow?” he lamented.



The Igbo community king in Ghana also called on governments in Ghana and in other parts of Africa to take this seriously because, if not, it will become a security threat to their futures.



He added that the inability to address this soon could contribute to higher numbers of reported cases of insanity among the youth.



