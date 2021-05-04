Changing govts like clothes not the solution to our failures - Dr. Sakara

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian agronomist Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster has noted that Ghanaians have now woken up to the stark reality that the cost of living keeps increasing irrespective of who was in power.



In an opinion piece, he stated that Ghanaians must accept that changing governments like clothes is not the solution to our system's failures.



In his view, "we must invite leadership that gives meaning to these values and translates them into a more tangible welfare for our communities".



As part of the solutions, he called for a referendum for such key constitutional reforms by 2022, before the next election.



We may have finally woken up to the stark reality that the cost of living keeps increasing no matter what we do, or which party is in power.



Sadly it is not “proper” to complain about the cost of living if your party is in power. Also, it is not “good” to murmur if it happens to be your friend in power or worse still a relative or kinsman.



So, what kind of democracy we are practising?



We must now accept that changing govts like clothes is not the solution to our system’s failures.



To correct this system failure we must undertake fundamental reforms now. The key reforms will require constitutional amendments to broaden inclusion, increase equity, and ensure reward according to merit.



We must invite leadership that gives meaning to these values and translates them into a more tangible welfare for our communities. Let us put reforms before elections!



I call for a referendum for such key constitutional reforms by 2022, before the next election.



The referendum should seek a mandate for electoral reforms among others. It will also fundamentally increase the potential and scope for improved good governance.



The referendum must take into consideration the completed constitutional review document and other recent pleadings for constitutional reform to set a new direction.



This calls for a national conversation that goes beyond mere partisan politics.



We must work together to leave a legacy of stewardship that gives the next generation the best chances for success.



Let us put our future well-being before the desire to satisfy ourselves immediately.



