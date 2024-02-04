Change of December 7 election date influenced by superstition - Edudzi Tamakloe claims

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the Legal Team of the largest National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, says some unfounded belief is the main reason the Electoral Commission (EC) is keen on changing the traditional date for Ghana’s general election.



The Electoral Commission has suggested moving the voting date from December 7 to November 7 and has also indicated its intention not to use indelible ink for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



Admitting the EC’s reasons don't hold, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe also blamed it on “superstition”.



“I want to make this point, Madam Jean Mensah [EC boss] is driven by superstition. This amendment to change the December 7 election to November is pure superstition,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, "Ghana Montie".



Lawyer Tamakloe further explained that “it appears anytime an election falls on the birthday of the opposing presidential candidate, things are favourable to that person,” he claimed.



