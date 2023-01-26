Change in Minority leadership gives NDC regional balance – Political Analyst

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A political scientist at the University of Ghana has explained the rationale behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) change in parliamentary leadership.



Dr Kwame Asah-Asante noted that the change is for NDC to reposition itself to capture power in 2024.



He added that research has proven that elections cannot be won without due consideration for economic issues.



“So at this point in time, Parliament being the hub of all democratic forces, you would want to believe that you have a leader who would understand these things and would be able to articulate them the way they ought to be,” he asserted in an interview on Joy FM’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, January 25, 2023



His comments come after the leadership of the NDC in a statement on January 24 announced a change in the parliamentary leadership.



In a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.



The statement also added that “the new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to Headquarters of the party for approval”.



According to him, changes come along the line in politics therefore the Minority leadership reshuffling is no news to him.



“Sometimes you realise that the procedure they may get it wrong and all that but at the end of the day parties look for ultimate interest and the interest is to win power and form the next government,” he explained to the programme’s host Captain Coda.



He went on to say that the change is due to regional factor balance, adding that it gives the NDC “a national character in terms of leadership in Parliament.