Challenging Otumfuo: Deposed queen mother's letter appointing KK Sarpong as Offinsomanhene pops up

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama Serwah Nyarko, was until January 2024, the queen mother of Offinso. She was formally destooled by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over insubordination.



The issue at hand being her dogged stance of nominating former GNPC boss, Kofi Koduah Sarpong, as the new Offinsomanhene, the paramount chief of Offinso.



Otumfuo rejected KK Sarpong’s nomination thrice with the reason that he was not a royal and that more worthy candidates were available to be nominated.



The queen mother has been silent since the destoolment until a letter dated March 13, 2024, purportedly under her letterhead was posted on social media.



The letter addressed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Offinso Municipal Assembly, was in respect of the nomination of KK Sarpong as the new Offinsomanhene.



This is despite Otumfuo and his elders having caused the nomination and swearing into office of a substantive paramount chief for the area.



GhanaWeb is working our sources to verify the letter which has reportedly elicited a reaction from the MCE.



Pro-KK Sarpong indigenes protested last week and he was captured in a video receiving homage from some supporters. Manhyia has yet to comment on the developments.









