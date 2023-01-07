Challenge yourself to be part of the solution, not the problem - NCCE to politicians

Politics of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Commission for Civic Education's (NCCE) Chairperson, Kathleen Addy, has urged politicians to contribute to the nation's development agenda rather than resorting to violence and intimidation to advance their political careers.



She said that a politician's contribution to the development of a country should not be marked by an act of violence and denigration in the course of attaining power.



“Dear political author, please hear our plea from the NCCE, and challenge yourself to be a part of the solution and not the problem,” she said.



Kathleen Addy cautioned all political leaders to abstain from all acts of violence and illegality during the general election in 2024 while speaking at a press conference.



Additionally, she admonished citizens to be watchdogs against politicians who might use intimidation and violence to further their agendas at the expense of innocent lives being lost.



“Fellow citizens, it is our duty to punish politicians who employ insults, intimidation and violence in their quest for power and position. Let us deny them what they seek so that they will learn their lesson. From now till December 2024 and beyond, not a single drop of blood should be shared for a political gain…by all means, actively participate in the election process but do not be lured into any illegal activities,” she added.















AM/DA