General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: wontumionline.com

Chairman wontumi condemns attack on National Peace Council

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, is calling on the leadership of the National Peace Council (NPC) to slow down on begging the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. John Mahama, to accept that he has been defeated in the just ended Presidential elections.



On Wednesday, members of the NPC who intervened to engage the leadership of the NDC over their rejection of the election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) were attacked by some supporters of the NDC.



The unfortunate event was condemned by Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako.



He argued that his party, the NPP, has humbly accepted defeat in the past when they had only lost by a very slim margin of 25,000 votes.



He, therefore, wondered why former President Mahama would still contest and attempt to incite his supporters to create confusion when over five hundred thousand (500,000) voters have voted against him.



Basing his point on the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which gives President Akufo-Addo the edge over Mr. Mahama because he has managed to cross the 50% mark, the NPP Chairman popularly known as Chairman Wontumi advised that the National Peace Council must put a stop to begging the loser.



He added that both internal and external media outlets like the BBC, DW, Aljazeera together with all international monitoring bodies have reported that the 2020 elections, was a free and fair process.



Chairman Wontumi therefore stated that he is amazed that Mr. Mahama wants to disturb the peace of the nation by giving his core base false hope.



He called on the security agencies to be on high alert and deal with person who want to take advantage of the situation and make treasonable comments that can destabilize the peace of Ghana.



“I don’t believe John Mahama should even be spared if he makes any treasonable comment. The security agencies must be alert and move in quickly to avert some few people from taking advantage of the situation to create war,” Chairman Wontumi said.



“How come we have all other media houses and observes reporting that you have lost an election and only you want to create an atmosphere that you were cheated. This is never true. If you were cheated countries like the United States of America, UK, Nigeria, Cote d’ivoire etc who believe in democracy would not call President Akufo-Addo to congratulate him. We have peace in Ghana and John Mahama has been beaten by over 500,000 votes. He didn’t come close to defeating President Akufo-Addo. He must realize that he isn’t bigger than Ghana,” Chairman Wontumi said.

